Larne Rotary’s second Showstoppers draws 200-strong audience

Over 200 people attended the second Rotary Club of Larne Showstoppers concert in Larne High School.

Organised in association with Londonderry Musical Society and The Britannia Concert Band, the event was raising funds for Rotary charities with the audience enjoying fantastic music and songs taken from the big shows.

Between the singers, band and support crew, approximately 100 people travelled from Londonderry to provide top quality entertainment.

The High School PTA provided refreshments in the interval.

The president of the Rotary Club of Larne, Michael Thompson, would like to thank Dr. Stephen Reid, principal of Larne High School, for providing the venue, the caretakers and all those who attended on what was a very wet night.