Larne Rotary Club given talk on wildlife conservation

The Rotary Club of Larne was given a presentation on the conservation of native wildlife recently.

The club welcomed Vickie Chambers, relationship manager, of the Ulster Wildlife Trust.

The Ulster Wildlife Trust is a charity, with 13,500 members, which supports the conservation of native wildlife throughout the province through, for example, the creation of wildflower meadows to support animal, bird, insect and plant life, and bog restoration in support of butterflies and moths.

The Trust seeks to work with farmers and landowners and provides an education service for the public, and particularly for young people, (the next generation) to create awareness and provide them with essential conservation skills.