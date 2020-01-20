Larne RNLI tows stricken vessel to safety of Carrickfergus harbour

Three people were on board a boat rescued by Larne RNLI after losing engine power on Saturday off Islandmagee, Co Antrim.

The incident involving a nine-metre rigid inflatable vessel occurred around 3.50pm on Saturday half a mile south of Muck Island,

Responding to a request by Belfast Coastguard, the all-weather lifeboat, Dr John McSparran launched into a slight swell with light levels decreasing as the night closed in.

A volunteer crew member was put on board the stricken vessel to establish a tow rope so that it could be brought into Carrickfergus harbour. One of the casualties from the boat was transferred to the lifeboat for respite from the cold conditions of the open water.

Allan Dorman, Larne RNLI Lifeboat operations manager, said: “The casualty boat did the right thing by dropping their anchor and calling for help at the earliest opportunity.

“Being able to find the boat in daylight made it much easier for our volunteer crew to establish the tow and bring them into the safety of Carrickfergus harbour.” Upon reaching Carrickfergus, the inflatable vessel was taken into the care of the Portmuck Coastguard team.