Larne RNLI assists 'jet skiers in difficulty'
Larne RNLI were requested to launch on Sunday afternoon (August 29) to reports of jet skiers in difficulty one mile from Portmuck.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 9:47 am
Monday, 30th August 2021, 9:48 am
A post on the Larne RNLI Facebook page read: "Launching their relief inshore lifeboat, Arthur Hamilton, at 5:36pm, the volunteer crew made their way to the casualties last reported location where they discovered the jet ski was suffering engine troubles.
"After establishing a tow line, the jet ski was towed alongside the lifeboat into a safe harbour."
After the call, lifeboat helm, Willie Evans, said: "The casualties were right to contact the Coastguard when they realised they were in difficulty. We would advise anyone who sees anybody in difficulty at sea to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."