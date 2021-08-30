Larne RNLI assists 'jet skiers in difficulty'

A post on the Larne RNLI Facebook page read: "Launching their relief inshore lifeboat, Arthur Hamilton, at 5:36pm, the volunteer crew made their way to the casualties last reported location where they discovered the jet ski was suffering engine troubles.

After the call, lifeboat helm, Willie Evans, said: "The casualties were right to contact the Coastguard when they realised they were in difficulty. We would advise anyone who sees anybody in difficulty at sea to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."