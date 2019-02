Police have praised members of the public for coming to the aid of a ‘distressed’ male in Larne last night.

Officers responded to reports of an incident in the Main Street area of the town at approximately 7.20pm yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “After a period of engaging with this person our colleagues from the Ambulance Service were able to convey them to hospital for treatment.”

The police spokesperson praised the actions of two ladies and a gentleman who came to the man’s aid.