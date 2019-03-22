Larne motorists told to allow extra time for journeys due to Half Marathon

Police are advising motorists of road diversions in and around Larne tomorrow (Saturday) during the annual Half Marathon.

Larne Athletic Club is hosting the event which is expected to draw over 2000 participants.

“Larne PSNI stated: There are road closures and diversions planned. All coastal traffic will be encouraged to use alternative routes. From the A8 you will need to go via Millbrook towards the Drumnegreagh Road.

“From 9.00am onwards there will be restrictions around Tower Road, Chaine Memorial Road and Bay Road. Participants are asked to use the marked event car parks and walk/jog/warm up on your way to the start area.

“With so many people taking part, local drivers should allow extra time for their journeys, this includes golfers going to Cairndhu Golf Club and anyone going to Carnfunnock Country Park

“Ballygally residents will be impacted from about 11:30 - 12:50. There are a large number of volunteer marshals around the 13.1 mile course, they will answer any queries you have.”