Larne motorist fined and given penalty points

A Larne man has been given three penalty points and fined £225 for having a defective car exhaust silencer system, lights and tyre after being dealt with by police twice in just over a month.

Mark Murphy (21), of Glebeville Gardens, had the tyre offence detected at Rodgers Quay in Carrickfergus on September 11 this year.

Regarding the same date a possession of cannabis charge was withdrawn after he accepted a caution.

The other driving offences were detected at Mill Brae in Larne on October 13 when the defendant had attempted to turn away from police.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 29.