Larne man's new album part of 'online collaboration'

A Larne musician is preparing to release a new album as part of an innovative online collaboration.

Jonny McAllister, from Sallagh Park in the town, began DJing in 1992 under the name Jonny Mac and has toured the globe with the likes of Leeroy Thornhill from the Prodigy.

But in recent years, the local man has taken to the studio as part of his latest project, Warriors of the Dystotheque.

The band is a collaboration between Jonny and his friend Sean Graham, along with twin brothers Mike and Nick Rufolo, who are based in New York.

The album, Madness in the Method, will be released digitally and on vinyl on January 26.

"The whole album has been done online; Sean is a friend of mine who's based in France and Coventry, but we've never actually met Mike and Nick in person - I first heard about them through a friend on Facebook," said Jonny, 44.

"I got in touch with them, they did some work on a sample I sent and it grew from there."

And following "phenomenal" feedback over their four previous EPs, the quartet decided to release a full album.

"There are 11 tracks digitally and seven on the vinyl," added Jonny, who has remixed for indie dance groups Saint Etienne and EMF.

"There's a little bit of everything on it from leftfield electronica to down tempo and pysch; we're four different guys based in four countries, so our tastes vary."

Following a recent premiere of their music by Canadian online magazine Spill, tracks will be previewed individually over the coming weeks by a number of other media outlets.

Their music has also seen exposure on on the airwaves from BBC Radio 6 and RTE to international play on the likes of US station KEXP.

Meanwhile, the band has even made use of current Virtual Reality technology in the video for one track - Monsters At The Gates, which features vocals from Pop Will Eat Itself's Graham Crabb.

"We've had a very special video done for it that will premiere in a few days, then be on the Vevo Youtube channel," Jonny added.

"Its actually a 360-degree Virtual Reality video so if you have a VR headset, you are right in there with it. It also works on the phone by moving it."

