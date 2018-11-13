Larne man rode moped without a helmet

Police spotted a Larne man who was not wearing a helmet on a moped with a 15-year-old passenger.

Brandon Andrews (19) of Ballycraigy Ring was spotted in the area on August 22.

He was not present at Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 8 where his defence solicitor Garret McCann entered guilty pleas to charges of failing to wear protective headgear and absence of insurance and MOT.

A prosecutor said the offence was located around 8.30pm on the date in question.

Mr McCann said the defendant had autism and ADHD which meant he sometimes did not see how the consequences of his actions can impact on others.

The defendant was banned from driving for six months and fined £300.