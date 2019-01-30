Larne man had been in hospital and unable to attend speed awareness course, court told

An unemployed electrician caught speeding on the dual carriageway at Dunman outside Cookstown was fined £75 at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

Gerard McGarel (23), of Drumnagreagh Road, Ballygally, Larne, also picked up three penalty points.

The court heard the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at 73mph - 13mph in excess of the permitted speed limit - at 4.15pm on June 27 last.

Counsel prosecuting said the defendant was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up.

He said McGarel also failed to attend a speed awareness course.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was a young man who has “significant health problems” and had been in hospital and unable to attend the speed awareness course.

He said McGarel was currently in England undergoing heart surgery.

The Judge ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender levy.