Larne man facing ‘magic mushrooms’ allegation

A Larne man has been accused of drugs offences including possessing ‘mushrooms containing psilocybin’ - which are otherwise known as ‘magic mushrooms’.

Matthew Carson (24), of Hillmount Gardens, is also alleged to have had Ecstasy and cannabis on the same date - August 24 in 2016 - and is further charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis on dates between December 2015 and August 2016.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 25 for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to Antrim Crown Court.

A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer and a defence lawyer had no contrary submissions.

The defendant was released on continuing bail of £500 to attend at Antrim Crown Court in mid-November.