Larne man facing drugs charges

A Larne man accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis has had the matter sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Kingsley Rainey (24), of Argyll Avenue, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday September 27.

He faces a total of six charges.

The other charges are possessing cocaine and cannabis and possessing the drugs with intent to supply.

The alleged offences relate to December 1 last year.

During a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal stage to send a case to the higher court - a prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said he had no contrary submissions.

The prosecutor said the case could be listed at the Crown Court for October 8 and District Judge Nigel Broderick released the defendant on £500 bail.