Larne man charged with assault and threat to damage property

A Larne man has been charged with assaulting a woman and making a threat to damage her property in the town “in a way which you knew would have been likely to endanger” her life.

Edward Mitchell (23), of Moyle Parade, is alleged to have committed the offences on December 6 last year.

The threat charge relates to a property at Lower Waterloo Road.

The defendant appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 4 where a police officer said he believed he could connect him to the charges.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine asked for the case to be adjourned until January 18 and the accused was released on his own bail of £500.