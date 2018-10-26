Larne man breached Non-Molestation Order

A man released from jail breached a Non-Molestation Order by going to his ex-partner’s home to sleep on the sofa as he had no electric.

Stuart Denis Grady (55), of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

The woman told police Grady was drunk and would not let her phone police. Grady admitted to police he knew he should not have been at the property.

Defence solicitor Kevin McAllister said it was a long-running “saga”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if Grady could not just stay away from his ex-partner and Mr McAllister replied: “In a perfect world.”

The court heard they live around 300 metres apart. Grady had spent two and a half weeks in custody on remand.

Judge Broderick said: “If I leave something hanging over his head it might act as a disincentive to have any contact with her.”

He told Grady that while the order remained in place the defendant could not breach it and imposed a three months jail term, suspended for a year.