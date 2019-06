Larne Line Dancers have raised a fabulous £1750 for Antrim Area Hospital Neonatal Unit.

The dancers held a fundraising event on Saturday night, June 22.

Larne Line Dancers have raised a fabulous �1750 for Antrim Area Hospital Neonatal Unit.

It was held in in Larne Masonic Club, Mill Brae, where they meet on Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm. They also meet in The Cliff, Seacourt, on Monday evenings.

Photographs kindly submitted.