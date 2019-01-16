Larne lifeboat placed on standby to assist with plane’s potential emergency landing

In their first call out of the year, the volunteer crew launched Larne RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat Dr John McSparran into calm seas after being requested to launch by Belfast Coastguard at approximately 9pm on January 14.

Bangor and Donaghadee lifeboats were also requested to launch, and along with Larne RNLI, they were making way to a designated rendezvous point when the message was relayed that the plane had landed safely at Belfast City Airport.

Speaking following the call out, Larne RNLI Coxswain, Frank Healy, said: “We are glad there was a positive outcome and that the aircraft landed safely, although we do prepare for scenarios such as this with our regular training exercises.

“Our volunteer crew train every week to ensure that when the pagers sound they are ready to deal with any scenario. I was also pleased to see such a strong turnout from our volunteer crew last night who drop everything to respond to the call for help so quickly.

“Three of our newer recruits experienced the launch of our all-weather lifeboat on service last night and worked well alongside our experienced crew to ensure the boat was launched quickly and safely.”