Larne Ladies swapping football boots for walking boots

Members of Larne Ladies football team will lead Saturday’s annual walk for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Gareth Clements, chairman of the Inver Park club, will signal the start of this hugely popular event at 10.00am with participants leaving from Larne Leisure Centre to either Drains Bay or Carnfunnock.

Gareth said: “Both my family and members of Larne Football Club are delighted to be in a position to help in any way and urge everyone in Larne to join our Ladies on Saturday morning to walk for care that is very much needed by so many in this area.

“I hope this event will raise much needed funds and awareness for Northern Ireland Hospice.”

With annual running costs of £14m, all proceeds raised from this year’s walk will enable the charity to continue to provide specialist palliative care.

Praising Larne FC on their Bluefin Sport Championship title win, Jennifer Beattie, chairperson of Larne NI Hospice Support Group, said: “I would like to thank Larne Football club for their unwavering support and indeed add our congratulations to Gareth and the team on their wonderful success which has brought so much pride to this town.

“I am delighted that once again the club members are taking time out from a busy schedule to join team hospice for our annual walk.

“I look forward to welcoming our annual walkers and many new families and friends who will join for the first time .

“Money raised on the day will help NI Hospice to maintain a unique service of specialist care both at Hospice and in the homes of our loved ones.

“With over £40,000 a day needed to deliver this specialist care service, events like the walk, which everyone can take part in are a life line to our charity and the families who need our care. It is a fun, social event and everyone is more than welcome to join us on Saturday.”

Registration is from 9.00 am at the leisure centre: £5.00 per adult and £2.00 per child. All donations gratefully received. If you would like more information on how you can support Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice contact the charity on 02890 781836.