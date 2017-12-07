Larne kids' charity single puts a smile on Oasis star's face

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has given the thumbs up to a Larne group's charity single.

Young students from The Music Yard Larne penned Talking to a Snowman using the melody of Gallagher’s hit track, Songbird.

After receiving approval from the music star’s publishers, Kobalt, they released the song in a bid to raise as much money as possible for Stand Up To Cancer - the flagship campaign of Cancer Research UK.

And in a further boost for the group, made up of young musicians aged between five and 16, the music star re-tweeted the video for the song along with an encouraging message.

"They sound beautiful tell them they put a smile on my moody old chops," he wrote on his Twitter account, which has over 2.61 million followers.

Thomas Hamilton, co-founder of The Music Yard Larne said: "We might not be able to compete with the other big names battling for the UK Christmas Number 1 slot, but if we can get as many people as possible behind us, we will certainly give it our best shot and raise some money for charity in the process."