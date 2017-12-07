Search

Larne kids' charity single puts a smile on Oasis star's face

Cover of Talking to a Snowman.
Cover of Talking to a Snowman.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has given the thumbs up to a Larne group's charity single.

Young students from The Music Yard Larne penned Talking to a Snowman using the melody of Gallagher’s hit track, Songbird.

After receiving approval from the music star’s publishers, Kobalt, they released the song in a bid to raise as much money as possible for Stand Up To Cancer - the flagship campaign of Cancer Research UK.

And in a further boost for the group, made up of young musicians aged between five and 16, the music star re-tweeted the video for the song along with an encouraging message.

"They sound beautiful tell them they put a smile on my moody old chops," he wrote on his Twitter account, which has over 2.61 million followers.

Thomas Hamilton, co-founder of The Music Yard Larne said: "We might not be able to compete with the other big names battling for the UK Christmas Number 1 slot, but if we can get as many people as possible behind us, we will certainly give it our best shot and raise some money for charity in the process."

Liam Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher.