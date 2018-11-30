Larne Jingle Day of Christmas fun will aid children’s hospice

The programme of entertainment has been announced for Larne Jingle Day next Friday (December 7).

It will get underway at 10.00 am with singing at Broadway, in the town centre, by pupils from St. Anthony’s Primary School.

This will be followed by a performance by Seaview, Carnalbanagh and Carnlough Controlled Integrated Primary schools at 10.30 am.

A choir from Roddensvale School will in full voice at 11.00 am followed by singers from Larne Adult Centre, at 11.30 am.

Larne and Inver Primary choir will be next to perform at 12.30 pm.

Radio Larne will be in action from 1.00 pm and the open-topped double decker Santa bus will arrive at 3.00 pm to give tours from Broadway every 15 minutes.

There will be a puppet show and magic show at 4.00 pm.

The Music Yard will be providing entertainment from 5.30 pm ahead of the Big Jingle parade leaving Larne Methodist Church, at 6.00 pm, proceeding to Broadway.

The programme will continue with fancy footwork from the Claddagh School of Irish Dancing, at 6.30 pm.

Larne Jingle Day is being organised to raise funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.