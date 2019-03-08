Larne issue rallying call ahead of Ballinamallard clash

Larne have called on supporters to come out in their numbers for their game with Ballinamallard tomorrow, knowing a point would see them crowned Bluefin Sport Championship Champions.

A spokesperson for the Inver Park side said: “It is 47 years since Larne last won a league title, and if we avoid defeat against Ballinamallard United on Saturday, we won’t have to wait a single week longer!

“We lost our long unbeaten home record last Friday, but if we start another run this Saturday, we’ll be Bluefin Sport Championship Champions.

“David McDaid’s incredible goal scoring run keeps going. If he scored this Saturday against Ballinamallard United, it could be the goal that clinches the title! Just one more point needed. Make sure you’re there!”

One fan took to social media to say he is flying home for the potential title winning match.

On Twitter, the man said: “Got my flights booked to make the short trip across the water to attend my first @larnefc match on Saturday. What a game it could be first league title in 47 years!”

The match kicks off at 3pm. Fans can pay in at the turnstiles.