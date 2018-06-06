Larne High School set sail

P&O Ferries hosted Year 9 pupils from Larne High School who travelled from Larne to Cairnryan to learn about the MV Princess Victoria as part of their local history lesson.

Their teacher Janet Reid, who’s from Larne, worked at P&O Ferries during the summer when she was younger.

When she was coming up with new ways to bring the lessons to life for her year 9 class, she thought a sailing with P&O Ferries would be an exciting educational opportunity to broaden their experiences and help them learn about their local community.

This year marks the 65th anniversary since a severe windstorm caused the MV Princess Victoria to sink on the North Channel and the students from Larne High School have been learning about the tragedy as part of their history studies. P&O Ferries was delighted to host the group, some of whom had never sailed before, on board the European Causeway.

The day included students experiencing the check-in and security process and learning about the different career options on board the European Causeway.

The customer services team shared some of the key facts about the shortest and most frequent ferry crossings between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Teacher, Janet Reid, who accompanied the group on the day said: “The pupils relished the opportunity to get on the ferry and to do something new while still learning about our local history.

“When we arrived at Cairnryan, Captain Roche introduced himself to the pupils and invited our party to visit the bridge and they were so excited to experience this. They were shown all the equipment used by the Master, as we learned he was also called, and they had the chance to go up to the highest level of the ship and see the helipad.

“We are so grateful to the P&O Ferries staff for the opportunity. They should be highly commended for their attention to detail and the manner with which they treated the pupils from check in, until returning home, it was such a fantastic experience.”

P&O Ferries’ Captain, Paul Roche, said: “We were so pleased to welcome the students from Larne High School and to give them their first taste of life on a ferry.”