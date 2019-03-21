Larne gym marks 10th anniversary with £10k presentation for charities

Members of a Larne gymnasium will not be resting on their laurels after raising £10,000 for charity.

BeFit marked its 10th anniversary by undertaking 10 challenges for the same number of good causes.

Larne's BeFit gym members raised �10,000 for charity. They were joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, for the presentation of cheques to 10 good causes.

And after being joined by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, for the presentation of cheques, thoughts are turning to the next fundraiser.

“Getting fit is only part of what we do at BeFit and it’s vital to give something back to our local community too,” explained owner Andrea Kernohan.

“My mother-in-law died from cancer and we wanted to do something to raise money for the cancer charities. In the past, we raised over £30,000 for Cancer Focus by climbing Ben Nevis and then we paddled the River Bann to raise another £18,000. It was coming up to our 10-year anniversary, so we thought that some of our members could complete 10 fitness challenges to raise £10,000 for 10 charities.”

Over 30 members took part in challenges ranging from zorbing up the River Lagan to a ‘Row to Jingle’ before Christmas.

Cllr Millar said:“I want to congratulate everyone at BeFit for their hard work and I’m sure that the charities are delighted to receive these generous donations.”

Receiving £1000 each are: Action for Children (Larne), Northern Ireland Verus Arthritis, Autism NI, Cancer Focus, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, Pips and Pal (Larne), NI Children’s Hospice, Roddensvale School, Sands & Tiny life, Larne Adult Centre.

Andrea added: “We’ve recently moved to our new premises in Princes Gardens and are now offering Boogie Bounce adult classes, kids classes and birthday parties so trampolines will definitely feature in our next fundraising initiative.”