Larne gets awash with colour for arts festival

Larne will be awash with colour and performers showcasing music and dance from around the world during this year’s Arts Festival.

The action-packed festival promises fun for all the family and runs from Saturday (June 2) until Sunday, June 10, with a variety of fun-filled performances and events.

There will be a free carnival parade, art, live music and performances.

Local artists have been working hard on creating a series of specially designed lamppost banners, which have been hoisted around the town and are based on the theme of dance, which proved a huge success last year.

The new banners will be added to the existing creations, ensuring Larne is splashed with colour.

Larne’s traders, including RA Glass, Ann’s Pantry, Four Legged Friends and the Amara Trust, have again thrown their full weight behind the festival, busily creating window displays and promotions.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “We have more groups taking part than ever before this year so it promises to deliver a feast for the senses for all ages and right across the town.

“Council is committed to supporting art of all forms for our citizens and we’re hoping there will be a great turnout.”

The festival starts this Saturday with entertainment at Broadway i from 12 noon. Local dance groups will be performing along with Miss Shell the Amazing Circus Mermaid.

The carnival is one of the highlights of the festival and takes place from 1pm on Saturday, June 9 at Broadway with the parade starting at 3pm from Larne Market Yard.

On Sunday, June 10, the free Arts in The Park will be another highlight with local artists showcasing their work Miguel Neves, Rosalind Fair and Audrey Kyle to name a few. The event will feature live music by Larne Music Yard and Coach, and performances by Ta Da Irish Dance Company.

A free shuttle bus will operate from the town centre to the Town Park .

For more information on the line-up, event timings and transport, check out www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk