Larne Football Club’s first team players to switch on Christmas lights

Larne Football Club has announced that the first team squad and manager Tiernan Lynch will be switching on the Christmas tree lights in the town on Friday evening.

The players will be giving out gifts to young supporters who come along on the night.

The club says it is “an honour” to have been asked to help with the big switch on adding that this “fits in with our desire to be at the heart of the community”.

The lights will be switched on at around 7.00 pm.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “It’s fantastic that Larne Football Club will join me to flick the switch on Larne’s Christmas lights this year.

“What Kenny Bruce and all those connected with the club have done for football in Larne and across the borough has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“There is a great buzz around the whole area, with fans uniting behind the team as it continues to make headlines and capture the imagination.

“We are now on the countdown to the arrival of another great man in red to Larne, and I encourage everybody to Find Your Christmas in Mid and East Antrim this festive season.”