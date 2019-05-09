Larne folk called on to get knitting

The Big Knit campaign is back and Age NI is calling on the people of Larne to join in and get knitting.

Whether your are a knitting ninja, purling pro, crochet connoisseur or just keen to have a go it’s time to get wild about wool and join the Big Knit.

Now in its 10th year, the campaign is recruiting knitters in Larne and the wider Mid & East Antrim area to help create an impressive 75,000 hats to adorn innocent smoothie bottles.

For each be-hatted smoothie sold once they go on sale in October 2019, Age Northern Ireland receives 25p, and that money helps the charity support older people who are facing later life alone.

Rosalind Cole, Regional Fundraising Manager said: “We would love the people of Larne to join us and help us to knit as many miniature hats as possible to help us hit our 75,000 target.

“At this stage, we have passed the half way mark with 30,772 hats knitted so far, but we would love to keep the momentum going. It’s such a fun campaign to get behind and it does so much to help older people in our area.

“We hope the campaign will raise £18,750 to support older people across Northern Ireland.

“The money raised will make a big difference to the lives of older people by funding our hugely important services. These services, which include care, advice and

support, give local older people the chance to come along and make friends, learn new skills and most importantly have fun.”

Last year alone, more than 68,000 hats were lovingly created, with designs including the hugely popular unicorn, grizzly bear, fluffy sheep and desert island.

For more information on The Big Knit contact Dorothy on 028 9024 5729, email bigknit@ageni.org or visit www.ageni.org/bigknit. You can send completed hats to Age NI, 3 Lower Crescent, Belfast, BT7 1NR to arrive by Friday, August 2, at the latest.

This year’s hat knitting pattern is available to download, to find out more visit:www.ageni.org/bigknit

*Did you know? Age NI delivers care services, provides advice and advocacy, campaigns, fundraises and influences decision-makers to improve later life for us all.

If you, or an older person you know, is in need of advice, information or practical support on a wide range of issues including welfare benefits, community care, housing and health, you can contact the Age NI Advice Service on Freephone 0808 808 7575 to speak to a specialist advisor in confidence. Visit www.ageni.org to find out more about the charity or follow it onfacebook.com/agenicharity or twitter @Age_NI