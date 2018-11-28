Larne FC scores global response to ‘Bring Them Home’

Larne Football Club’s offer to pay flights to bring family members home to the town from anywhere in the world this Christmas has captured the community’s attention.

The ‘Bring Them Home’ campaign is offering return tickets for two adults to travel back from overseas to spend the festive season with loved ones.

The winner will also receive a package which includes four VIP hospitality tickets to Larne FC’s match on Boxing Day against Ballyclare Comrades at Inver Park.

The club says that the Bring Them Home campaign has been “hugely successful” so far. Christopher Lyttle, Larne FC’s marketing executive, said: “As ever, the Larne community has enthusiastically supported #BringThemHome.

“From the beginning, we placed high importance on not only giving back to the local population through our competition, but also involving them in it.

“For example, our promotional video involved members of Larne Football Social Club and also young members of The Music Yard and Larne YMCA, who we have been able to build a strong relationship with through this campaign.

“There has been hundreds of entries from all corners of the world. Entries have come from as close as London and Birmingham, to the other side of the world in Japan, South Korea, USA, Australia and Canada.

“We have also had some very unique entries, such as Philippines, Qatar, Tasmania, Botswana and Bermuda. Each entry has gone into a system called Darius.

“The winning entry will be selected completely at random by Darius when the competition closes on Friday (November 30).”