Larne FC issues advice for fans attending match against Rangers XI

Larne Football Club has issued advice for fans coming to tonight’s match against Rangers XI at Inver Park.

More than 2,000 fans are expected for one of the biggest nights in Larne FC’s history.

The club is advising fans to come early and enjoy food and pre-match entertainment provided by Ballyboley Pipe Band.

Larne FC has stated: “We would strongly encourage supporters to avoid parking on street in the vicinity of Inver Park and to use the free car parks in the town centre, which are just a short walk away from Inver Park. Parking slightly further away from Inver Park may help you to get to and from the match more quickly.

“Parking at Inver Park will be strictly for pass holders only. Anyone with accessibility requirements should email gavinclements@larnefc.com as soon as possible as alternative arrangements will need to be made.

“Parking will be available in the car park of 1st Larne Church, a short walk from Inver park. There will be the opportunity to make a charitable donation towards Parkinson’s research upon arrival.

“The match is all ticket. You will not be able to gain admission without a ticket, and you will not be able to pay at the gate. Your ticket is also assigned to a particular area of the ground, and you will not be admitted to any other area of the ground.

Turnstiles open at 6pm.

“If you have a ticket for the Main Stand, you should use turnstiles one, two and three. These are located at the Bleach Green End of the Inver Park car park. Seats are unreserved, so get there early to choose the best seats.

“If you have a blue ticket, then use turnstile four. This will be the first turnstile you see as you enter Inver Park, just to the right of the club shop.

“If you have a ticket for the Church End, then you must enter Inver Park from Church Lane. You will not be able to gain admission to the Church End from the main entrance at Inver Park.

“If you’re a VIP ticket holder, you should arrive at Inver Park by 6pm for the drinks reception. The entrance to the VIP Lounge is located in the lane way leading to the main entrance at Inver Park.

“Hot food and toilet facilities will be located in all areas of the ground – in the Fan Zone at the rear of the Main Stand, at the rear of the Main Terrace and in the Church End.

“The Wee Club will be open from 4pm and the Bar in our brand new Fanzone will be open from 6pm with live music by The Music Yard, so you can enjoy a pint before the game.

“The club shop will be open from 5pm. We will have our full range of replica shirts, Nike training wear, hats, scarves, mugs etc and our special line of Larne v Rangers XI merchandise. You can also purchase our special match day programme.

“A special edition of “Inverview” has been produced and this will be sold at various locations around the ground and in the club shop priced at £3.50.

“Unfortunately, most of you attending the match will not be sheltered on the night, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions.

“We would also be very grateful if you could follow the instructions of our stewards at all times. They are there to ensure everyone can enjoy the game in a safe and comfortable environment.

“Finally, wear your colours, make some noise and enjoy a full house at Inver Park and a proud night for our town.”

Kick-off is at 7.30 pm.