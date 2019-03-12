Larne FC gives domestic violence ‘the red card’

Larne FC has become the first football club in Northern Ireland that has signed a charter to actively oppose violence against women.

Larne Football Club and Women’s Aid ABCLN have joined forces to “give domestic violence the red card”.

Commercial director Gavin Clements said: “We must stand up and be counted and challenge the attitudes and behaviours that lead to male violence against women.

“With one in four women experiencing domestic violence in their lives, this issue impacts all of us. We are committed to providing a safe place for anyone affected by domestic violence to access information on where to get help safely and confidentially.

“Larne FC will be working with Women’s Aid ABCLN over the next 12 months to raise awareness and equip our members to recognise and respond to women living with or affected by domestic violence.

“This includes ‘Safe Place’ training for players and officials, and a ‘Heading for Healthy Relationships’ programmes with our young people.”

Women’s Aid CEO, Rosemary Magill “We believe that in order to create a society that has zero-tolerance towards domestic violence or abuse, prevention and early intervention work is crucial.

“The onus to address domestic violence is on all of us, and by becoming a Safe Place everyone at Larne Football Club can play their part.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN services cover Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey and provides refuge, support and information to women and children affected by domestic violence.

Safe Place empowers organisations to recognise and respond to anyone affected by domestic or sexual violence or abuse.