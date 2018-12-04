Larne FC competition winner will be coming home from Qatar

Larne FC has announced the winner of the “Bring Them Home” competition.

The winner was Lee Millar who will now be able to return to Larne from Qatar to join his family for the festive season.

Lee was entered in the Larne FC competition by his mother Mandy who said: “I was overjoyed when Gavin telephoned me to tell me that my son Lee was the winner of the #BringThemHome for Christmas competition run by Larne Football Club.

“We were just returning from holidays when he phoned and I think the whole Budapest airport knew that Lee won, to say the least I was over excited.

“Lee is a physio working and living in Doha, Qatar. This is his first year away and I was devastated to think that he might not get home. This has most certainly made my Christmas complete along with Lee’s father Russell and sisters Lynsey and Megan we cannot thank Larne Football Club enough for bringing him home.

Lee added: “I’m thrilled that I have won this competition to come home for Christmas. This is my first year in Qatar and I was dreading spending Christmas on my own. Thanks to Larne Football Club, I will now be able to spend it with my family. An absolutely brilliant early Christmas present.”

A spokesperson for Larne FC commented: “We would like to thank everyone who entered, shared and engaged in our #BringThemHome competition and are very much looking forward to welcoming Lee and his family as our VIP guests on Boxing Day when we play Ballyclare Comrades at Inver Park.”