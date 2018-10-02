Larne fashion show will aid work of debt centre

Larne CAP Centre has organised a charity fashion show which will take place on Fri October 5, at 7.30pm, in Moyle Primary School, Larne.

New and nearly new clothes which have been donated to the charity will be for sale.

The debt centre opened four years ago. It is run by the Larne Baptist Church and Gardenmore Presbyterian Church in partnership with CAP (Christians Against Poverty).

To date, it has helped more than 100 people with 19 becoming debt free.

Meanwhile, Wendy Davison, Larne Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt centre manager, is urging the community to “stay in the black” this Christmas”.

“Eighty-three days to Christmas might not seem like much time to get saving, but you’d be amazed how much you can save yourself if you just stop, think and budget.”

“This way, you can enjoy all the charms of the festive season, but without the stress and, importantly, without credit.”

“Every year, we see a flood of people coming to us in January who have spent more than they can afford at Christmas. We know that if more people started saving just £5 per week from today that would give them £60 to spend on presents and food come December.”

“If you know that before Christmas comes, your finances are not in good shape and you’re struggling to pay the bills - don’t struggle on, one phone call could be the difference between a merry Christmas or a miserable Christmas.”

She indicated that her team of volunteers have visited 16 new individuals and families affected by debt in the Larne area so far this year. Every client is visited in their home, while specialist teams at CAP’s head office negotiate with creditors and create a workable budget enabling each person to go debt free.

Wendy added: “We have over 300 CAP debt centres around the UK providing long-term help and support for some the country’s most vulnerable people, with three centres being in the Mid and East Antrim Borough.

“These centres are Larne, Greenisland and Ballymena providing complete debt help regardless of where you live in this borough.”

Tickets are available to purchase in advance at Larne Tourist Information Centre or on the night at the door. These cost £5 for adults or £2 for children. Clothes for sale on the night at £10 for four items.

To arrange a visit, call the charity’s free phone number 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org