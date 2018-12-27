Larne fans praised for Boxing Day atmosphere

Supporters of Larne FC have been praised for generating a ‘phenomenal’ atmosphere during the clash with Ballyclare Comrades on Wednesday.

Larne defeated their rivals 3-1 during the highly anticipated match at Inver Park.

Commenting on Twitter, Larne player Tomás Cosgrove said: “Great derby win today. The crowd was brilliant. Everyone have a good Christmas.”

Praising the fans, one person said on social media: “Great football, great atmosphere and fabulous family match day experience. Well done all.”

Another person said: “Have to tip the cap to Larne FC’s Casual Inver Army today- didn’t let up all afternoon. Fantastic noise and colour for 90+ minutes.”

A Larne PSNI spokesperson also commented on the buzz around the ground. They said: “The new roof was almost rocked back off the stand this afternoon as the vocal talents of the home support let loose!”

Meanwhile, Lee Millar, who won Larne FC’s Bring Them Home competition, was in attendance at Inver Park for the tie.

The club paid for Mr Millar to travel home from Qatar for Christmas.