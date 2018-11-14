Larne falls silent at the eleventh hour on Remembrance Sunday

Mid and East Antrim Council joined in the lighting of beacons across the UK to mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice.

A beacon was lit at Castle Green, Carrickfergus, on Sunday evening, following a day of remembrance in towns and villages throughout the borough.

ian Bailey from HQ 38th Irish Brigade, the Army pays his respects at Larne's war memorial. INLT 46-205-AM

There were over 1,000 Beacons of Light across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, symbolising an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

At Carrickfertgus, Tribute to the Millions was read and the Last Post played before the lighting of the beacon.

Earlier, remembrance services were held in Carrickfergus and Larne, with ceremonies in Whitehead, Glynn, and Ballycarry too.

There was added poignancy this year with Remembrance Sunday falling on November 11, the date WW1 ended in 1918, with solemn tributes to the fallen of the Great War, Second World War and other theatres of conflict observed at the eleventh hour.

Officers from PSNI, Larne pay their respects. INLT 46-208-AM

In Larne, a parade from the Royal British Legion premises at Point Street was followed by a service and wreath-laying at the War Memorial and then on Larne Methodist Church.

Uniformed organisations joined veterans and serving personnel in Carrickfergus too for a parade and service at the town’s War Memorial.

Whitehead also fell silent at the eleventh hour where members of the community gathered at the town’s War Memorial.

The community of Glynn paid tribute in the afternoon with a parade from Glenvale Park for a service at the War Memorial.

Norman Surplus, Jim Kerr and Frank Healey from Larne RNLI Station. INLT 46-209-AM

In Ballycarry, a service and wreath laying took place at the Village War Memorial on Friday evening.

This was followed by a slideshow in Ballycarry Community Centre.

Members of Larne St. John Ambulance Brigade laying a wreath. INLT 46-211-AM.

Cadets from Larne Sea Cadets pay their respects. INLT 46-212-AM

Members of Larne ATC salute. INLT-213-AM

Youngsters from The Scout Movement.

A Remembrance parade took place at Glynn.INLT 46-221-AM