Larne enjoys ‘unbelievable turnout’ for Christmas switch on

Larne footballers were met with an “unbelievable turnout” from the public as they switched on the town’s Christmas lights.

Players from the Inver Park club, currently leading the Bluefin Sport Championship, had the honour of starting the official countdown to Christmas in the port town on Friday evening.

Looking on in awe as Santa turns the lights on. INLT 47-216-AM

There was added sparkle to the occasion with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council teaming up with the Department for Communities to deliver new lights “to revitalise” the town centre and “help guide shoppers to the fantastic independent and high street retailers”.

Crowds lined the route as schools and community groups led Santa and the Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, to Broadway for the switch on.

The first citizen reminded citizens to share the sparkle on social media using the #FindYourChristmas.

Praising townsfolk for their support, Larne FC stated: “An unbelievable turnout in Larne Town centre to see our players switch on the Christmas Lights!”

Let it snow in Broadway. INLT 47-215 AM

The Goodall boys, Arnie, Jack and Noah, watching for Santa to arrive. INLT 47-220-AM

Dancing around the tree at Broadway. INLT 47-217-AM

Photographed with Santa are, the Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, Anne Donaghy, council chief executive and her daughter Andrea. INLT 47-202-AM

Getting a lift to see Santa is Freddy McCorry with his granny Gemma. INLT 47-219-AM