Larne enjoys ‘unbelievable turnout’ for Christmas switch on

Larne footballers were met with an “unbelievable turnout” from the public as they switched on the town’s Christmas lights.
Players from the Inver Park club, currently leading the Bluefin Sport Championship, had the honour of starting the official countdown to Christmas in the port town on Friday evening.
There was added sparkle to the occasion with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council teaming up with the Department for Communities to deliver new lights “to revitalise” the town centre and “help guide shoppers to the fantastic independent and high street retailers”.
Crowds lined the route as schools and community groups led Santa and the Mayor, Cllr Lindsay Millar, to Broadway for the switch on.
The first citizen reminded citizens to share the sparkle on social media using the #FindYourChristmas.
Praising townsfolk for their support, Larne FC stated: “An unbelievable turnout in Larne Town centre to see our players switch on the Christmas Lights!”