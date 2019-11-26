Larne: Emergency services converge on river in major operation

This story has been updated - Teenage girl (14) dies after going into river in NI town last night - PSNI investigating circumstances

A large number of emergency services personnel have converged on the River Inver in Larne town centre amid reports that someone has fallen into the water.

An eye witness tonight told the News Letter that a police helicopter has its light focussed on the river in the town centre park as Fire Fighters and other emergency service personnel are running around the area.

The scene from Larne as emergency services focused a major operation on the River Inver tonight.

“There are at least half a dozen ambulances and loads of police cars there,” she said.

“The river is running very fast. The crowd nearby says that a girl has fallen into the river.”

There is no confirmation from police or Fire Service as to what has actually happened.

She said Fire Fighters had a rubber tool stretched across the river which looked as though it could be used to catch someone.

At 10.20pm she said Fire Fighters began running past shouting about pumps.

“Someone told me a wee girl had fallen into the river,” she added.

The Fire Service declined to give any information, referring all enquiries to police.

The Police press office is not available at this time.

The News Letter has since been told that a 14-year-old girl went into the river and has reportedly been recovered.

Her condition has not been confirmed.

At 10.49pm the eye witness added: “They got her. Police are escorting the ambulance front and back.”

Before that, she said, some of the emergency services had gone to Priory Gardens, off the Inver Road, which backs onto the river.