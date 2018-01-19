Larne drink driver was almost falling over, court told

A Larne man who was so drunk that he was almost falling over after being detected at almost three times the limit just an hour into Christmas Day has been banned from the road for two and half years and fined £300.

Lee Maltman (26), of Fanad Walk, was caught driving with excess alcohol in his breath at the Old Glenarm Road in the town at 1am on December 25, 2017.

A prosecutor told Thursday, January 18’s sitting of Ballymena Magistrates Court that a member of the public pointed out the direction which the defendant had gone and when police spoke to Maltman they had to “take hold of him to stop him falling over”.

He was found to have 101 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes and in court he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said it was accepted the reading was three times the limit but thankfully, there were no passengers and no one else was involved in the incident.

He said Maltman had gone out on Christmas Eve and after having a large amount of alcohol was unable to get a taxi and had “no recollection” of driving.

District Judge Peter King said he was always astounded that at the Christmas period people always ignored the drink driving warnings.

The judge told Maltman: “You were approaching three times the legal limit on Christmas Day.”

“I have no idea what was going through your head when you decided to drive, I think you were probably so plastered,” the judge went on to state at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Bail was fixed for appeal.