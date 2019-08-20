Larne Drama Circle ready for new season

The Opening Night of Larne Drama Circle’s new season will be held in the Auditorium at Larne Museum and Arts Centre on Thursday, September 12, from 7.30-9.30pm and they would welcome anyone interested in joining them to go along on the night.

The club are now in their 70th year having been formed back in 1949.

It was on May 27 of that year that a group of drama enthusiasts met in Ross’s Café at the top of Larne’s Main Street to discuss the possibility of forming a new Drama Club in the town. A Public Meeting confirmed the idea and Larne Drama Circle was officially established. The new society met weekly in the old King’s Arms Hotel until

October 30, 1952, when they moved to the Carnegie Library, where the first floor room had become vacant.

Seventy years on this is still the Clubroom.

From September until March each year, members gather for Thursday night readings, workshops and visits from other Drama Groups - over 800 plays have been read.

The space is also used for rehearsals for Public Productions and production number 145 is about to start rehearsals.

Their list of productions has included comedies, thrillers, pantomimes and straight dramas. Epics like A Christmas Carol, The Railway Children and The Anastasia File have had dozens involved.

Seventy years on the enthusiasm shown by those early visionaries is still very much alive on the top floor of Larne Museum and Arts Centre. Interested in joining them? They would be delighted to welcome you at their first

meeting of the new season – Thursday, September 12 at 7.30pm.