Larne Drama Circle bring ‘Big Maggie’ to the stage

John B. Keane’s hugely popular ‘Big Maggie’ is being brought to life by Larne Drama Circle in their autumn production which will run from Wednesday to Friday, November 20-22, in the town’s McNeill Theatre.

Director Jay Alexander is delighted to bring to the stage this drama by one of Ireland’s most popular playwrights.

Rehearsing for Larne Drama Circle's autumn production - Maggie (Alison McCubbin) confronts son Maurice (Evan Morrow), his girlfriend Mary (Michelle King) and her mother Mrs Madden (Beth Alexander)

Audiences who attend its three-night run, which have a 7.30pm start, will discover that - on the death of her husband, Maggie Polpin (Alison McCubbin) is determined to create a better life for herself and her children but that problems arise when her vision of the future doesn’t sit well with her offspring.

Maggie soon crosses swords with her two daughters Katie (Lucinda McCluskey) and Gert (Heather Murray), and her sons Mick (Charlie Smyth) and Maurice (Evan Morrow) are none too happy that their ambitions are being thwarted by their mother. Only time will tell if Maggie has met her match in spurned future daughter-in-law Mary (Michelle King) and her formidable mother Mrs Madden (Beth Alexander).

Throw into the mix local busybodies Seamus and Maureen O’Malley (Jim Shields and Margaret Steward), Byrne, the amorous monument sculptor (Jonathan Temples) and smooth-talking commercial traveller Teddy Heelin (Jonathan Ringland) and audiences are set for an entertaining mix of drama and comedy.

The Book Nook (96 Main Street, Larne), has kindly agreed to sell tickets for the production, priced £8 (cash only).

Shock and disbelief when the family (Heather Murray, Evan Morrow, Charlie Smyth and Lucinda McCluskey) realise Maggie is in charge!

Booking is now open Monday to Saturday, 6.30am – 5.30pm.