Larne DJs share bill at Met Arena event

World famous Larne DJ Fergie will be in action tonight at the Telegraph Building in Belfast.

Fergie (Robert Ferguson) will be sharing the bill with Farley Jackmaster Funk, from Chicago, who is widely credited with bringing house music to the UK.

Renowned Larne DJs Gleave Dobbin and Robbie Nelson will also be performing as well as Maria Nayler and Shena from JX.

“Turntable Wizard” Chris Davis will be playing a five-hour vinyl set for “a real journey into the history of one of the most exciting periods for dance music on this island to date”.