Larne couple’s home to feature in ‘Love it or List it’

Larne couple Catherine and Nigel Finch are set to feature in next week’s edition of Channel Four property show “Love it or List it”.

Presenters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer will help the couple to decide whether to sell or renovate their “Seventies-style” rural bungalow.

The programme makers say: “Nigel quickly fell for their rural location’s incredible views, but Catherine has never loved the place and misses having neighbours.

“Phil searches for a home that pleases them both, offering room for Nigel’s beloved chickens, while giving Catherine more people around her.”

Kirstie heads up the ‘Love It’ team, helping the couple consider how they could renovate their current home, while Phil believes ‘List it’ for sale is the best way forward.

Phil and Kirstie compete to convince the homeowners to either sell their home or refurbish it.

Phil will be showing them properties in the area that may better suit their needs drawing on advice from local estate agent Brian Todd.

“Love it or List it” will be screened next Wednesday, January 16, at 8.00 pm.