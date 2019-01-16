Larne couple have to decide to ‘Love it or List it’

The home of a Larne couple will be featured on tonight’s episode of Channel Four property show “Love it or List it”.

Presenters Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp have been giving their expert advice to Catherine and Nigel Finch who have been facing a dilemma over the future of their home.

Phil and Kirstie have been called in to help the couple decide whether to “ditch their rural 70s bungalow or stick with it”.

The programme makers say: “Nigel quickly fell for their rural location’s incredible views, but Catherine has never loved the place and misses having neighbours.

“Phil searches for a home that pleases them both, offering room for Nigel’s beloved chickens, while giving Catherine more people around her.”

Kirstie heads up the ‘Love It’ team, helping the couple consider how they could renovate their current home while Phil believes ‘List it’ for sale is the best way forward.

Phil and Kirstie compete to convince the couple whether to refurbish or list the property for sale.

Phil will be trying to tempt them to sell by showing them properties in the area that may better suit their needs.

“Love it or List it” will be screened at 8.00 pm.