Larne coastal path walkers urged to stride out for charity

Actress Olivia Nash has helped to launch the Larne Coastal Path Hospice Walk on Saturday, April 13.

Larne native Olivia, who is also NI Hospice Vice President, joined former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon and Hospice Nurse Specialist Ursula Mallon, to urge walkers to take part.

Starting and finishing at Larne Leisure centre, participants have the choice of a five-mile or an eight-mile route.

Joanna Pawson, Events manager at Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “The Hospice Walk is one of our most important fundraising events of the year and we’re encouraging everyone to step up and help make it a huge success.

“With annual running costs of £14m, all proceeds raised from this year’s Hospice Walk will enable us to continue to care for local people when they need it most.”

Registration for adults is £5, for children under 14 it is £1 and under 5s go free.

To register visit http://www.nihospice.org or call 028 9077 7123.

The NI Hospice Walks are sponsored by Mauds Ice Creams, Mauds Bangor, and Creightons of Belfast.