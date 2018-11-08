Larne bus services back to normal after road closure

Translink has confirmed that bus services have returned to normal in Larne following a diversion this morning.

The Linn Road had been closed to facilitate a clean up operation following attacks on police in the Antiville estate last night.

Translink says that bus services are now operating its normal routes.

Commenting on last night’s violence, during which a petrol bomb and bricks were thrown at police, Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said: “This kind of criminal behaviour is totally unacceptable and I hope the police use whatever powers they can to find those responsible.

“These activities and the tit-for-tat attacks in Carrickfergus mean the PSNI are stretching themselves across East Antrim and unable to provide the normal essential day to day services required to keep the public at large safe.

“All this nonsense must stop and I ask those behind it to please think about what you are doing to your local community.

“It will cost thousands of pounds of Road Service money to carry out repairs which is deeply frustrating given how tight the roads budget is.”