Larne bus passengers advised of diversions

Road Sign
Road Sign

Translink has announced that diversions are in operation due to the closure of Upper Cairncastle Road in Larne on (Monday) February 4 and (Tuesday) February 5.

Bus passengers are advised that the 256 and 130 serivces will follow the diversionary route in both directions: The Roddens; right onto Greenland Road; left onto Old Glenarm Road; left onto Ballycraigy Road, then pick up as normal on Killyglen Road and Linn Road.

The 356A Larne town service will follow the route: The Roddens; Linn Road; Ballycraigy Road; Old Glenarm Road; Greenland Road and back onto the Roddens.

Translink has apologised for any inconvenience.

For further information, ring 028 9066 6630.