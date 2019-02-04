Larne bus passengers advised of diversions

Translink has announced that diversions are in operation due to the closure of Upper Cairncastle Road in Larne on (Monday) February 4 and (Tuesday) February 5.

Bus passengers are advised that the 256 and 130 serivces will follow the diversionary route in both directions: The Roddens; right onto Greenland Road; left onto Old Glenarm Road; left onto Ballycraigy Road, then pick up as normal on Killyglen Road and Linn Road.

The 356A Larne town service will follow the route: The Roddens; Linn Road; Ballycraigy Road; Old Glenarm Road; Greenland Road and back onto the Roddens.

Translink has apologised for any inconvenience.

For further information, ring 028 9066 6630.