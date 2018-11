Larne Art Club’s exhibition opened at Larne Tourist Information Centre on Saturday.

Harry Fraser, club secretary, said: “We are sorry this will be our last at this venue, as the centre is soon to close.

Patricia Rapp, Emma Brown and Kim McCausland.

“It is not going to be easy to find alternative premises anywhere as good as this building and we would like to thank the staff for all their help in the past.”

The exhibition was opened by judge Kim McCausland.