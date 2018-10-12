Larne Army Cadets learning to paddle their own canoes and other new skills

Larne Detachment Army Cadet Force (ACF) has been awarded the Canoe Association Northern Ireland (CANI) Paddlesport Start Certificates.

The presentation follows the cadets’ summer kayaking sessions on Movangher Canal near Kilrea.

Cadet Emma Ellison taking to the water.

During the course, the cadets learned basic paddling strokes using kayaks kindly borrowed from Ballymena Sea Cadets.

Members of Larne Army Cadets can take part in a range of adventure activities such as kayaking, mountain biking, archery, and abseiling.

There are also opportunities to play sports at county, regional and national level through ACF competitions.

ACF says: “You might end up a little muddy but wouldn’t you rather be having the time of your life with some great friends, instead of sitting in front of a TV or computer?”

Larne Army Cadets on the water.

Those who are between12 and 18 years of age and would be interested in joining the Army Cadets, should come to Larne Detachment, The Roddens every Thursday evening from 7pm until 9pm or go to www.armycadets.com.