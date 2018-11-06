Larne Adult Centre closed after flood

Larne Adult Centre will be closed until Thursday for a clean up following a flood earlier today.

Two fire crews were tasked to the centre at Ballymena Road this morning when the alarm was raised at 10.13 am.

Fire fighters were called to a “large water leak” due to burst radiator pipes.

A spokesperson for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust said: “We can confirm that this morning a burst radiator pipe resulted in a considerable water leak.

“Service users were accommodated in a part of the building unaffected by the water and were kept safe and dry at all times.

“The centre has now been temporarily closed to facilitate clean up and repair and will reopen to service users on Thursday November 8.”

Larne Adult Centre provides day care services to adults with learning disabilities.