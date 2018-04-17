Larne AC thanks local groups for help during half marathon

Larne Athletic Club have thanked two local organisations for their help during the recent half marathon in the town.

On behalf of the club, William Thompson (chairman) and David Noble gave a cheque for £1000 to Ruth McFaul and Lynda Hill from Larne St John Ambulance.

David Noble, Ruth McFaul, William Thompson and Lynda Hill.

The amount was presented in gratitude for the "great support to Larne AC" in planning and staging the half marathon, Interclub race and other events during the year.

The same amount was also presented to David Hunter, CEO of Acceptable Enterprises Limited (AEL).

AEL operate a number of social enterprise businesses locally with the objective of providing paid employment and training for disadvantaged adults.

One of the businesses produces ‘Clearer Water’, bottled at source in Magheramorne just outside Larne.

The company provided the ethically-bottled water for runners during the Larne Half Marathon.

"With a workforce of 47 AEL is delivering great jobs and making a significant social impact in the town; we are delighted support the organisation and its objectives of job creation for all sections of the community," said a Larne AC spokesperson.