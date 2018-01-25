Key local issues discussed during London meeting

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is first local government body to meet face-to-face with new Northern Ireland Secretary.

A delegation from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council travelled to Westminster, where they met with new Northern Ireland Secretary, Karen Bradley MP.

The contingent was in London for a series of meetings on the borough’s key role in driving future economic growth in Northern Ireland.

The group, which included Mayor Cllr Paul Reid, Chief Executive Anne Donaghy and Head of Policy Louise Kennedy, discussed a number of projects, including the Heathrow Expansion Logistics Hub bid and Belfast City Deal proposals.

The opportunities and impact of Brexit on Mid and East Antrim was also raised during meetings with Westminster contacts, including Lord Ian Duncan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and local MPs Ian Paisley and Sammy Wilson.

Speaking after the meeting with Lord Duncan, Cllr Reid said: “This was a hugely beneficial visit and an excellent opportunity to promote the wide range of projects and opportunities in our borough. We highlighted the strategic significance of Mid and East Antrim; our ambition to grow our economy, showcase our tourism offering and put people first by leading on an innovative Community Plan.

“We used this opportunity to highlight and enhance our many success stories and we thank Lord Duncan for taking the time to host us. I was also delighted the NI Secretary committed to visiting Mid and East Antrim in the near future.”