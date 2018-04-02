Junior Orange members head to Larne for annual parade

The Junior Orange Association of Ireland will hold its annual Easter Tuesday demonstration in Larne tomorrow (April 3).

The main parade, organised by Belfast Junior County Lodge, will commence from Circular Road at 12.30pm and proceed through the town centre to Sandy Bay playing fields.

Officers and juniors representing three Belfast Districts, Larne, and a number of other lodges from across Northern Ireland - accompanied by seven bands - are due to participate.

Among the senior Orangemen on parade will be Junior Grand Master Roy Nixon.

The return parade is due to commence at 3.30pm.

Next year, the Junior Association will celebrate the centenary year of the annual event with a parade in Belfast. The first Easter Tuesday demonstration took place in Holywood in 1919.