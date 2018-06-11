'Jump for Erin' raises funds for Angel Wishes

A Whitehead man has taken the leap for charity with a sky-diving challenge at the weekend.

Peter Gardner joined Susan Gray and Byron Jackson from Coral Environmental for the jump at Garvagh’s Wild Geese Skydiving Academy on Saturday, June 9.

Peter Gardner, Susan Gray and Byron Jackson.

The event was organised in memory of Whitehead Primary School pupil Erin Bonar, who passed away in 2015 at just five years old.

“She helped the lives of four people by donating her organs and I’m sure has inspired countless others with her story,” Peter wrote on his online fundraising page.

The trio’s brave feat is on track to raise funds for Angel Wishes, which supports children and their families throughout Northern Ireland who are affected by cancer-related conditions.

To make a donation towards Peter's fund-raising efforts, visit his JustGiving page.